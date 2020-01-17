Stabbing follows alleged barbecue grill assault

A man who claimed to have been assaulted with a barbecue grill was later arrested as a suspect in the crime.
Johnathan Alexander was charged with aggravated assault following an altercation last week that left one man with stab wounds to his face and neck.
