Rash of burglaries reported in the county

A rash of burglaries is being reported within the community, and investigators are urging residents to report any suspicious activities or vehicles.

Terry Gann, chief investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said the burglaries are not occurring in specific areas but are spread throughout the county. For example, three separate burglaries were reported on Graball Road, Bend Road and Chew Forks Road.

“I believe two of the burglaries are connected because large amounts of change inside the homes was the only thing taken,” Gann said.

To report a tip or suspicious behavior, call Crimestoppers at 746-TIPS.