RAD project begins

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
Mon, 02/04/2019 - 2:39pm

The long-anticipated, multi-million-dollar renovation project with local public housing has started with many residents already relocated.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp

Obituaries

George Brent Montgomery

George Brent Montgomery, 71, of Yazoo City passed away at his residence Saturday, February 2,... READ MORE

Beverly Ann McMaster
Daniel Wesley Powell
Charlene Dedwylder Ray
Sheila Ann Chester
Nora Dykes Martin