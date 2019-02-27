Qualifying deadline Friday for county elections

With two days left to qualify, 36 candidates have qualified to run in the upcoming Yazoo County elections.

In a matter of a few days, five names have been added to the list as the deadline to qualify quickly approaches on March 1.

As of Tuesday morning, four candidates qualified for the county sheriff post. Incumbent Sheriff Jacob Sheriff will be running as a Democrat. Jeff Curtis, former Yazoo City police chief, will also be running as a Republican. Former Tchula police chief Kenneth Hampton qualified as an Independent. And Theodis Freeman also qualified as an Independent.

The northern district constable post also had five candidates qualified as of this week. Incumbent Robert Peterson will be running as a Democrat. Brian White and Jeremy McCoy Sr. will also be vying for the post as Democrats. R.W. “Butch” Smith and Charles Henderson both qualified as an Independent.

Three Democrats, Chris Carr, Darren Sollek and Eddie “Ace” Smith, all qualified for the southern district constable post. Bryan “Big Easy” Thomas also qualified as an Independent.

For the District 1 supervisor seat, incumbent Van Foster will be running as an Independent. Edward “Tra” Ferrell qualified as a Democrat with Danny “Lee” Moore Jr. qualifying as a Republican and James Douglas qualifying as an Independent.

In District 2, incumbent David Berry will be running as an Independent. Ricky Helms qualified as a Democrat for the supervisor post. And Joshua Waters qualified as an Independent.

In District 3, incumbent Willie Wright will be running as an Independent. Cynthia Walker qualified as a Democrat, and Melinda Dees qualified as a Republican.

In District 4, incumbent Jayne Dew qualified as an Independent.

Incumbent Ricky Shivers will be running as a Democrat. Stuart Bass qualified as a Republican for the post.

Democrat Susan Jenkins and Independent Linda Brown also qualified for the Tax Assessor post.

Incumbent Bennie “Kay” Warrington qualified as an Independent for his Justice Court judge seat for the southern district. Scott Sones also qualified for the post as an Independent.

In other seats:

Incumbent Robert Coleman will be running to keep his circuit clerk post as a Democrat.

Incumbent Tommy Irvine also qualified as a Democrat for his tax collector seat.

Incumbent Pam May qualified as an Independent for her Justice Court judge seat for the northern district.

Incumbent Quint Carver will run for his post of chancery clerk as an Independent.

Incumbent Cobie Collins as an Independents to keep his supervisor posts for District 5.

John Donaldson also qualified as an Independent for County Attorney.