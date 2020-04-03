Primary elections Tuesday in Yazoo County

While the presidential election is the main feature of Tuesday’s primary ballot, there are other state races that Yazoo County voters will decide at the polls.

Yazoo County Circuit Clerk Robert Coleman said he anticipates a moderate voter turnout, based on the number of absentee ballots his office has received.

After this week’s Super Tuesday primary elections, only a few of the leading candidates remain in the race. However, all candidates will still appear on the local ballots.

The Republican primary ballot will include Donald Trump, Roque De La Fuente and Bill Weld for president. Incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith has no opponent in the Republican primary for her Senate seat. And Thomas Carey, Brian Flowers and B.C Hammond will be vying for the Republican ticket for the Second Congressional District seat.

The Democratic primary ballot will include Joseph Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobucher, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang for president. Tobey Bartee, Jensen Bohren and Mike Espy will be vying for the Democratic ticket for the Senate seat. And incumbent Bennie Thompson and Sonia Rathburn will be on the Democratic ballot for the Second Congressional District seat.

Also, on the local Democratic primary ballot, will be the Yazoo-Delta Mississippi Delta Levee District with William Dodd for commissioner.

Coleman also reminds voters that one precinct will be relocated. The Zion precinct will be relocated to the volunteer fire station across the street from the County Barn at 171 Old Benton Road.

“Although the deadlines have passed for the primary election, you can still register to vote because we have the general election coming up next,” Coleman said. “You can register by visiting our office or giving us a call, and we can mail you the information. It’s convenient, and we will do everything to accommodate you.”