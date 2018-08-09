Police make two drug arrests in the city

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
Sat, 09/08/2018 - 1:09pm

More drugs were taken off the streets thanks to Yazoo City officers making two separate felony drug arrests on Tuesday.

 
 
Obituaries

Miles Holloman Jr.

Miles Edward Holloman Jr., 74, died Sept. 1, 2018 at his home in Yazoo City.

Funeral... READ MORE

Mary Rone Gibbs
Thomas C. Dunn
Garry Roark
Justin Michael Brown
Bo Walton