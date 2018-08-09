Police make two drug arrests in the city

Police make two drug arrests in the cityBy JAMIE PATTERSON,
Sat, 09/08/2018 - 1:09pm
More drugs were taken off the streets thanks to Yazoo City officers making two separate felony drug arrests on Tuesday.
