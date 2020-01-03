Phoenix community bands together to catch suspect

The rural Phoenix community joined forces with local authorities to track down a fleeing burglary suspect, who was soon held at gunpoint by a concerned citizen.
Damon Henderson, 29, was charged with burglary and failure to comply.
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm