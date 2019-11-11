Operation Christmas Child returns to Yazoo

This month, two sites in the Yazoo Delta area will be among 5,000 drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18 – 25.

Yazoo families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

This year, Yazoo area residents hope to collect more than 3,950 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.

“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” said Area Coordinator and volunteer Lee Ann Allison, who has participated in Operation Christmas Child for 15 years. “We see all ages getting involved – and more and more every year.”

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH

1408 Jackson Ave.

Monday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. - 1 pm

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 3. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. – 1pm

5pm - 7pm

Thursday, Nov. 21, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 12pm

Sunday, Nov. 24, 1-3 pm

Monday, Nov. 25, 8am -10 am

Bethlehem Baptist Church

2507 Fugates Road

Benton, MS 39039

Monday, Nov. 18, 10 am -1 pm

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 111m -1pm

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 4 pm -7pm

Thursday, Nov. 21, 3 pm - 5pm

Friday, Nov. 22, 9 am-12 pm

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 am-1pm

Sunday, Nov. 24, 1pm-3pm

Monday, Nov. 25, 8 am- 10 pm

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 662-571-6685, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.