New textbooks arrive in city schools

Yazoo City school leaders purchased over $170,000 worth of new textbooks that will head to four local schools.

The Yazoo City Municipal School Board recently announced in its board meeting this week that over $177,000 of district funds were used for the much-needed purchase.

Dana Brown, director of Business and Finance for the Yazoo City Municipal School District, said the total amount spent using district funds allocated for textbooks was $177,646.73. Yazoo City High School received $27,028.60 worth of new textbooks; Woolfolk Middle School received $38,911.60; McCoy Elementary School received $55,517.34; and Webster Elementary received $56,189.19.

Brown said that the school board wanted to share with the public that the purchase was made “to ensure transparency.”

"It’s actually being transparent and to inform the community that we have made available textbooks to the students and they have the tools they need to succeed," she said.

Dr. Frederick Hill, superintendent of the Yazoo City Municipal School District, said the purchase was made earlier in the school year. Hill added that some parents were concerned that there were no textbooks in the classrooms. But he said he hopes the announcement will give concerned parents some relief that there are new textbooks within the classrooms.

"There may have been some parents concerned that we didn't have textbooks at all," said Hill. "And so, in that particular presentation, we wanted to put it out there publicly that we have been spending money on textbooks."

Hill said that every year the Mississippi Department of Education designates textbooks to be adopted in a certain subject area and that each school district receives funding in their budget to make those purchases.

"Not every subject gets a new book every year," he said. "This year it was science, and next year it will be math."

Hill said new science textbooks were purchased for every grade level that teaches science in all of the schools.