National Day of Prayer to be observed Thursday in Yazoo

The Yazoo City Ministerial Association will once again sponsor the annual observance of the National Day of Prayer.

This year's observance is set for Thursday, May 2, and will begin at 12:00 Noon on the front steps of the Yazoo County Courthouse.

The theme of the 2019 observance has been set by Dr. Ronnie Floyd, President of the National Day of Prayer. He has chosen "Love One Another,” based on the words of Jesus in John 13:34, which says, "Love one another. Just as I have loved you."

In announcing the theme to a gathering of leaders from across the country, Floyd stated. “love can change America. From the church house to the state house and all the way to the White House, we need to learn to love one another!"

Local National Day of Prayer planning is under the direction of Rev. Ken Lynch, Pastor of Parkview Church of God, on behalf of the Yazoo City Ministerial Association, the sponsoring group.

Other ministers and lay leaders from throughout the city will be leading prayers and participating in the program on May 2.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend this county-wide prayer gathering.

"There is no great movement of God that has ever occurred that does not begin with the extraordinary prayer of God's people", states Dr. Floyd and echoed by Rev. Lynch.