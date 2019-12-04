Natchez man killed in weekend accident

By JASON PATTERSON,
  73 reads
Fri, 04/12/2019 - 11:56am

A 23-year-old Natchez man was killed in after his car struck a deer and then was hit by a truck early Sunday morning.

Jonathan Sullivan was driving a Mazda 6 on Miss. Highway 3 near Satartia when he struck a deer at around 3 a.m.

Investigators believe Sullivan’s vehicle was disabled in the northbound lane when it was hit by a Ford F150 truck traveling northbound.

Sullivan died from injuries suffered in the crash. Two passengers in his car and five occupants of the truck were taken to the hospital with injuries. Another passenger in Sullivan’s car did not require medical treatment.

The accident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

