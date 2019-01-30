More candidates qualify for local elections

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
Wed, 01/30/2019 - 8:46am
With a month left to qualify, 20 candidates have qualified to run in the upcoming Yazoo County elections.
 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp

Obituaries

Sheila Ann Chester

Sheila Ann Chester, 53, of Ridgeland passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at St Dominic's... READ MORE

Nora Dykes Martin
Oddie William "O.W." Miller
Laurie Stigler Holland
Margaret Engleman
Michael Larry Singleton