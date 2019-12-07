Mayor says pool party was out of control

Mayor Diane Delaware said her reservations about opening the public pool have proven to be reasonable after a recent wild party on the public property.
Delaware said Parks & Recreation allowed a group to rent the pool for a party that was totally inappropriate.
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp