Martin resigns as RAD manager

Martin resigns as RAD managerBy JAMIE PATTERSON,
Fri, 03/15/2019 - 2:27pm
Having been paid over $100,000 in public funds which raised some eyebrows as to the actual work being done, Donald Martin has moved on from the Housing Authority.
