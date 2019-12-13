Man sentenced to three years

A 19-year-old man will serve three years in jail for attempted aggravated assault.
Kerril Ross recently pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault in Yazoo County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to ten years in a state prison with seven years suspended.
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp