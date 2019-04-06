Man charged with shooting child

The man accused of shooting a young girl in the leg during a heated altercation is behind bars after alluding investigators for a few days.

Desmond Robinson was charged with aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case drew local attention after Alderman Sir Johnathan Rucker, who is related to the victim, aired his frustration with the investigation during the recent city council meeting. He was concerned the investigation was not being properly handled, adding that he never saw an investigator on the scene.

But Chief Ron Sampson defended the Yazoo City Police Department, adding that Rucker was acting on hearsay.

“We had a warrant for Robinson’s arrest signed by a judge the day before that city board meeting,” Sampson said. “My department was handling the case before those statements were made about the investigation.”

The case stems from two women who were fighting between themselves on social media. The argument led to a physical altercation on May 17 about 11 p.m. at 709 East Seventh Street.

“Robinson was among those arguing,” said Cpt. William Nevels, who handled the investigation. “He then began firing shots, striking an eight-year-old girl who was asleep inside a vehicle.”

Nevels said the victim was struck in the leg, and no other injuries were reported.

“After our investigation into physical evidence and eyewitness accounts, we were able to develop Robinson as a suspect,” Nevels said.

Sampson said Robinson dodged police for a few days before being apprehended on Madison Street about 4 a.m. last Saturday.

“Robinson fled on foot when he was approached by officers,” Sampson said. “After a short foot pursuit, he was caught and arrested.”