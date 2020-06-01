Man charged with kidnapping

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 10:01am

A domestic dispute led to a female victim being allegedly assaulted and held against her will inside a home.

Jeremy Jones was charged with kidnapping, domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp

Obituaries

Carol Lynn Sullivan
Carol Lynn Sullivan, 70, of Bruce passed from this life on January 2, 2020 at Baptist Memorial... READ MORE
Jerry Lynn Monday
Nancy Hollingsworth Byrd
Bruce Jackson Jr.
Martha Lynn "Marcie" Brigham
Estelle Williams