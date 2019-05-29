Local chefs to display skills at Boys & Girls fundraiser Saturday

Two local celebrity chefs are working together to help raise funds for summer programs at the Boys and Girls Club of Yazoo City.

Leslie Scott and her son Jacob, of the Ubon's Barbecue Family, will host a Farm to Table event on Saturday, June 1, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Yazoo City.

This event will feature fine dining with foods grown fresh from locally owned farms in Yazoo County.

"The Boys and Girls Club is in my neighborhood," Scott said. "We drive past it every day, so it just made sense for our family to support them."

The Scotts are known for cooking excellent dishes using locally grown products and decided to host an event that would show others in Yazoo County how to enjoy farm-fresh produce, while raising money for a good cause.

"We are going to come out and talk about each of the dishes that are served, and how they are tied to Yazoo City, Yazoo County, and the Mississippi Delta," she said. "We will also be answering questions about cooking with these farm-fresh ingredients."

Scott said that the four-course meal will be served family-style in the outdoor courtyard setting of the Trinity Episcopal Church located on Main Street in Yazoo City.

"This will be more of a casual event," she said. "Think of it as more of a picnic or a family gathering."

Local students will assist the Scott's inside the church kitchen by setting each plate before each new course, and the tables will be served by members of the local Boys and Girls Club Advisory Committee.

Scott said that the first course will include Mississippi Cheese Straws and a Caprese Salad with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and basil, with balsamic vinegar.

Next the guests will be served a goat cheese and beet salad.

"The main course will be Smoked Delecata Catfish from Simmons Farm-Raised Catfish, along with Delta Blues Rice Grits, and greens from Taylor Yowell's Garden Farmacy," she said. "We will also pair each of these courses with a select brand of wine."

Second generation chef Jacob Scott will provide guests with a dessert of his famous Buttermilk Biscuit Shortbread Cake, topped with berries from the Johnston Farm in Benton.

"I think this is just going to be a really neat evening for the people of Yazoo County," Scott said.

Tickets for this Farm to Table fine dining event are nearly sold out, and seating is limited. Each ticket for the event is $60, and all proceeds will go to fund 8 weeks of summer programs at the Yazoo City Unit of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Delta.

Stacye Allen, Resource Development Director for BGCMSD, said that the funding for summer programs is important because of the increase in student enrollment during the summer months.

"Normally, we see our enrollment triple during the summer," Allen said. "And with that brings in more staff needed, and then more program materials and supplies."

The mission statement of the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Delta is "To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential, as productive, caring, responsible citizens."

Tickets for the Farm to Table event on June 1 may be purchased by calling the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Delta at 662-763-5234, or the Yazoo City Unit at 662-746-2322.