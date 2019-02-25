Housing Authority board attorney resigns

Housing Authority board attorney resignsBy JAMIE PATTERSON,
Mon, 02/25/2019 - 11:27am
Barry Bridgforth, attorney for the Yazoo City Housing Authority Board, resigned from his post as the board’s legal counsel this week.
Barry Bridgforth, attorney for the Yazoo City Housing Authority Board, resigned from his post as the board’s legal counsel this week.
With a week left to qualify, 31 candidates have qualified to run in the upcoming Yazoo County... READ MORE
The Yazoo County Panthers are still undefeated after winning 83-53 over the Choctaw County... READ MORE
My heart warmed up a little as soon as I said it. And a crooked grin spread across my face at... READ MORE
Grady Lee Winstead Sr., 74, of Inverness, passed away at his residence on Sunday, February 24,... READ MORE