Holmes County man to serve life in prison for aunt's murder

Kenneth Lee Williams of Holmes County was convicted of the 2014 murder of his aunt Faye Ann Noel last week.

Williams was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder, which took place in his grandmother’s home. Williams shot Noel in the chest with a shotgun.

District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver said she is pleased that the family is finally able to have closure on the tragic case. The victim’s daughter, Lashunketa Noel Clark, her sister, Sallie Smith and brother, Simmie Noel, each spoke before Williams was sentenced.

Noel was a 25-year employee of the Mississippi Department of Corrections who had served as the warden of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.