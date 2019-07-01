Holmes CC offering EMT course in Yazoo

Are you looking for an opportunity to train for a rewarding career right here at home?

Holmes Community College is providing just that by offering Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMS 1118) at the Yazoo Education Center on Fifteenth Street. The course is a hybrid class that will meet on Mondays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. beginning Jan. 9.

Taught by EMS Department Program Director Mark Galtelli, EMS 1118 will cover responsibilities of the EMT during each phase of an ambulance run, patient assessment, emergency medical conditions, appropriate emergency care and appropriate procedures for transporting patients. The course counts for eight credit hours.

The EMS program at Holmes prepares students for a variety of roles in the field of emergency medicine. Courses are also offered on the campuses in Ridgeland, Grenada and Kosciusko, and students who complete the one-semester EMS Basic Course and receive licensure are prepared for direct patient care and serve as the support personnel as well as operate the ambulance. EMS students also end up working in emergency departments, fire departments, and physicians' offices. Current licensure as an EMT Basic often provides points toward selection for entry into other allied health programs, as well.

To register, potential students can visit the Yazoo Educational Center, located on 637 East 15th Street in Yazoo City, on Jan. 7, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. Potential students may also contact Mark Galtelli at mgaltelli@holmescc.edu or (601) 605-3331 for more information about the course or the Holmes EMS program.

For additional information about Holmes course offerings at the Yazoo Center, please contact John Byrd at john.byrd@yazoocountyms.gov or (662) 746-8668.