Holmes CC cancels Monday and Tuesday classes

Dr. Jim Haffey, president of Holmes Community College, released the following statement regarding classes being canceled.

Holmes CC will cancel classes on Monday March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 for students taking classes on campus.

Students currently enrolled in online courses will continue as normal. Students are strongly encouraged to check their student email daily for updates.

Dual credit classes will continue as normal following the local high school schedule.

At this time, classes will resume on March 18 in an online or alternative format until at least Monday, March 23. Every effort will be made to accommodate students during this period. Dorms will only be open March 16-18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accommodate students needing to access their rooms for educational supplies.

Common areas such as libraries, food service, computer labs, and athletic facilities will be closed.

The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges has announced that all athletic practices and games have been suspended through March 30.

All campus activities and events outside of the classroom at Holmes CC have been canceled until further notice.

Holmes CC will restrict all student and employee travel unless deemed necessary by the Office of the President.

Faculty, staff and students who believe they may have come in contact with the coronavirus in another venue are asked to self-quarantine for at least fourteen days prior to returning to work or school. If a student or faculty or staff member exhibits any symptoms, we ask that they not return to the college until they have been medically cleared.

We strongly encourage our faculty, staff, and students to educate themselves on facts related to the coronavirus. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html to stay informed with the latest information.

* Avoid close contact with sick people.

* While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible.

* Stay home if you are sick.

* Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; germs spread this way.

* Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60% alcohol.