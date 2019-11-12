Friday the 13th could be your lucky day

By THE YAZOO HERALD,
Wed, 12/11/2019 - 10:48am

This Friday the 13th could be your lucky day if you are interested in keeping up with your local news.

The Yazoo Herald is offering a special one-day only deal for new subscribers who live in Yazoo County. The offer includes 26 weeks of The Yazoo Herald delivered to your mailbox for just $13.

To take advantage of this special offer visit our office on Dec. 13, 2019 between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m., call 662-674-4911 to order with a credit or debit card or sign up online at www.yazooherald.net/friday13 from midnight to midnight Friday.

