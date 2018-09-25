Former Yazoo City police officer to serve five years in prison

By JASON PATTERSON,
Tue, 09/25/2018 - 5:03pm

A former Yazoo City police officer will serve five years in prison for shooting a man outside a nightclub.

 
 
