Entergy awards $4,500 grant to Yazoo County Economic Development District

The Yazoo County Economic Development District will receive $4,500 from Entergy Mississippi for the design of a new website platform that better markets the county’s geographical location, community assets and industrial park businesses.

The organization is one of 14 in the state that will share $75,000 in grants for projects to make them more attractive to companies looking to expand or locate new facilities.

In its third year, Entergy’s Excellerator Competitive Communities program provided 50/50 matching grants in three categories: marketing, site readiness and organizational excellence.

This year, marketing grant applications like the one from Yazoo County topped the list for the innovative program.

“This shows that our communities are enhancing the ways they promote their communities to site selectors,” said Ed Gardner, Entergy Mississippi director of business and economic development. “This will ultimately lead to more innovative economic development organizations that use the latest trends in marketing technology and communication.”

Gardner noted that developing and maintaining quality industrial sites is a priority.

“The company continues to invest in site readiness that supports industrial growth and sustainability,” he said. “The sites that we develop in partnership with our communities today will house the companies and workforce of the future.”

Along with assessments and grants, the Excellerator program offers training and workshops to all counties in Entergy’s service area. The Entergy Mississippi economic development team works with communities throughout the year to help prepare them for growth.

“This is about more than enhancing economic development. We’re investing in our communities so that customers can have opportunities without having to leave the state,” said Gardner. “Through this program, we’re helping people stay and thrive in Mississippi.”