Eden house burglary suspect arrested

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
Wed, 07/31/2019 - 9:31am

Thanks to the assistance of concerned citizens, deputies arrested a Yazoo County man last week in connection to a home burglary in Eden.

Devarrio Sanders, 20, was charged with residential burglary and directing a youth to commit a felony.

 
 
