Dispatcher charged in E911 robbery

A Yazoo County dispatcher was arrested this week in connection with the 911 dispatcher center robbery, which investigators said was an inside job.

Terrance Freeman, 27, was charged with accessory to armed robbery.

A female 911 dispatcher was robbed at gunpoint last Wednesday morning. Investigators said Freeman was in the restroom at the time of the robbery. But it didn’t take long for investigators to discover more to the story.

Terry Gann, chief investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Freeman allegedly let the armed suspect inside the 911 dispatch center.

“It is alleged that Freeman put a piece of cardboard in the door so that it wouldn’t secure,” Gann said. “Then, he and the suspect began texting each other back and forth. He then went into the bathroom while the suspect came in to rob the other dispatcher.”

The victim’s purse was found behind the post office, along with a sport jacket.

“Officers can recall seeing the suspect, wearing that same jacket, talking to Freeman at his truck moments before the robbery,” Gann said. “That jacket was identified as one the suspect was wearing.”

Gann said the case continues with investigators working to get Freeman to release the identity of the suspect.