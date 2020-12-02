Debate about police providing funeral escorts continues

By JASON PATTERSON,
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 8:36am

The debate about police providing escorts for funeral processions in the city continued in a second straight Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting this week.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp

Obituaries

Mary Brabston
Mary Frances Boike Brabston was born on April 11, 1935 in Cullman, AL.  She passed away peacefully... READ MORE
Rev. Carl S. Cascio
Linda Pearl Smith
Timothy Crudup
William Alan Hawkins
Shannon Marie Lungrin