As deadline nears, 31 qualify for county posts

With a week left to qualify, 31 candidates have qualified to run in the upcoming Yazoo County elections.

From sheriff to supervisor, a number of county posts have sparked interest with the deadline to qualify on March 1.

As of Thursday morning, four candidates qualified for the county sheriff post. Incumbent Sheriff Jacob Sheriff will be running as a Democrat. Jeff Curtis, former Yazoo City police chief, will also be running as a Republican. Former Tchula police chief Kenneth Hampton qualified as an Independent. And Theodis Freeman also qualified as an Independent.

The northern district constable post also had four candidates qualified as of this week. Incumbent Robert Peterson will be running as a Democrat. Brian White will also be vying for the post as a Democrat. R.W. “Butch” Smith and Charles Henderson both qualified as an Independent.

Three Democrats, Chris Carr, Darren Sollek and Eddie “Ace” Smith, all qualified for the southern district constable post.

For the District 1 supervisor seat, incumbent Van Foster will be running as an Independent. Edward “Tra” Ferrell qualified as a Democrat with Danny “Lee” Moore Jr. qualifying as a Republican and James Douglas qualifying as an Independent.

In District 2, incumbent David Berry will be running as an Independent. Ricky Helms qualified as a Democrat for the supervisor post.

In District 3, incumbent Willie Wright will be running as an Independent. Cynthia Walker qualified as a Democrat, and Melinda Dees qualified as a Republican.

Incumbent Ricky Shivers will be running as a Democrat. Stuart Bass qualified as a Republican for the post.

Democrat Susan Jenkins and Independent Linda Brown also qualified for the Tax Assessor post.

In other seats:

Incumbent Robert Coleman will be running to keep his circuit clerk post as a Democrat.

Incumbent Tommy Irvine also qualified as a Democrat for his tax collector seat.

Incumbent Pam May qualified as an Independent for her Justice Court judge seat for the northern district.

Incumbent Bennie “Kay” Warrington qualified as an Independent for his Justice Court judge seat for the southern district.

Incumbent Quint Carver will run for his post of chancery clerk as an Independent.

Incumbent Cobie Collins as an Independents to keep his supervisor posts for District 5.

John Donaldson also qualified as an Independent for County Attorney.