Deadline to file for Homestead Exemption is April 1

Applications for homestead exemption will be taken until April 1, 2019.

Applications will be accepted at the Yazoo County Courthouse from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until April 1.

If any of the following changes occurred during 2018, a new application is required.

(1) Change in ownership (purchase of a new home) or got married.

(2) If you are a 100% disabled veteran (service connected) bring proof (VA Adm. Car tag letter) or proof from VA letter stating 100% disabled (service connected).

(3) Divorced or deceased spouse. Bring driver license or copy of birth certificate.

(4) If either owner became totally disabled. Bring social security disability papers stating effective date of disability approved and (1) one letter from doctor stating 100% or totally unemployable disability. If no disabled social security papers available then bring (2) two letters from (2) doctors stating 100% or totally disabled & unemployable.

(5) Bring list of current Yazoo County car tags (all tags shall be Yazoo County Tags.)

Anyone with questions, please call 746-2642

Beverly S. Ladner, Tax Assessor