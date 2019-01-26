Crime in Yazoo City: A year in review

Crime in Yazoo City: A year in reviewBy JAMIE PATTERSON,
Sat, 01/26/2019 - 11:39am
Domestic violence cases and juvenile arrests were on the rise within Yazoo City last year, but property crimes declined.
Domestic violence cases and juvenile arrests were on the rise within Yazoo City last year, but property crimes declined.
Buoyed by a highly successful Tech Movement pilot program that uses new automated irrigation... READ MORE
Benton Academy senior Madilyn Manor recently signed a scholarship to play basketball for... READ MORE
New Census data shows income tax free states as the big winners when it comes to adding... READ MORE
Laurie Stigler Holland, 87, died peacefully Friday, January 18, 2018, at her home.