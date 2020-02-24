Controlled gas release set for today is just routine maintenance

Southcross energy will be shutting down a natural gas pipeline in the Mechanicsburg this morning for maintenance.

The company will vent the line with a controlled release of natural gas. Residents in the area may hear a loud roaring sound when the gas is released.

"This is routine maintenance, but in light of what happened in the area, I wanted residents to be aware," said Jack Willingham, director of the Yazoo County Emergency Management Agency.

This controlled release will take place near Highway 433 and Mechanicsburg Road.