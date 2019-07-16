City school meeting July 25

The Mississippi Achievement School District will hold its monthly meeting next week.

The district, which now includes the city schools, will hold it meeting on July 25 at 8:30 a.m. in Humphreys County at the McNair Middle School library.

The business meetings will serve as a replacement for board meetings in which school business will be presented for approval and made available to the public. The community meetings will be offered to give the community and school stakeholders an opportunity to participate in communication with the Superintendent.