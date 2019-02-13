City school district hires superintendent with controversial past

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
Wed, 02/13/2019 - 8:17am

A new city school superintendent was hired last week, but it was done very quietly with no community input.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp

Obituaries

Lloyd C. Passons

Lloyd C. Passons, 88, of Bentonia passed away at his residence Monday, February 11, 2019. A... READ MORE

Dale Edward Crews
Grace Laverne Nations
Ronald M. "Ronnie" Kirk
Lois Ward
Grace E. Winstead