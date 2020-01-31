City leaders divided over items on the claims docket

Fireworks, vehicles and home addresses led to a heated discussion during the recent city council meeting.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s usual order of business hit a road bump when it came time to approve the claims docket during last Monday’s meeting.
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp