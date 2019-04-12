City clerk's office will be open on Saturday for Ward 4 special election voting

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
  236 reads
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 8:41am

The city clerk’s office will be open during special hours over the next couple of weeks to accommodate voters for the upcoming special election within Yazoo City.

A run-off election for Yazoo City’s Ward 4 seat will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, against candidates Joe Freeman and Elizabeth Thomas.

City Clerk Kaneilia Williams said her office will be open on Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. until noon to handle any absentee voting.

A special election for the city council post, which has been vacant since the death of Alderman Aubry Brent Jr., was held earlier this month with a turnout of 451 voters.

Elizabeth Thomas led the way with 152 votes, or 33.7 percent. Joe Freeman came behind her with 90 votes, or 19.9 percent.

