Christmas Parade set for Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

Preparations are under way for the annual Yazoo City Christmas Parade, and there are a few changes that citizens need to be aware of this year.

The city of Yazoo City will hold the parade on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Oh Christmas Tree.”

“Our Christmas parade is recognized as one of the best parades in the Mississippi Delta,” said Mayor Diane Delaware. “We hope that you will take the opportunity to participate in this event and enjoy a town filled with all the joy of the Christmas season. We want you to think of a creative way to express the long tradition of the Christmas tree.”

Parade line-up will begin at 5 p.m. at the Yazoo City Police Department. And the city will be implementing a new system to prepare for this year’s parade.

The city asks that all vehicles on Main Street be removed at 3 p.m. Any cars remaining after 3:30 p.m. will be towed by the police department at the owner’s expense.

“Around that time, the police will begin blocking the streets,” said Shandon Warren, the city’s safety manager. “We will be doing this to establish a routine so that people will notice the detours before the parade. We are going to try to do this every year.”

Delaware has sent a letter to local businesses and asks that everyone has patience in the hopes of ensuring a safe and fun parade.

The deadline to submit a parade entry form is Nov. 21. Entry forms are available at City Hall and can be submitted by mail at P.O. Box 689, Yazoo City, MS 39194; by email at adixon@yazoocityms.us; or hand deliver to City Hall.

For more information or concerns, call Jonquil Dent or Alisha Dixon at 746-3211 or Shandon Warren at 590-5380.