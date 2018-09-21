Charges dropped against suspects in Billy Ray Peeples murder case

Charges dropped against suspects in Billy Ray Peeples murder caseBy JAMIE PATTERSON,
Fri, 09/21/2018 - 4:18pm
With witnesses refusing to cooperate, charges have been dismissed against the two suspects charged with the murder of Billy Ray Peeples.
