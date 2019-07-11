Camp squatter held at gunpoint

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 8:03am

A burglary suspect was held at gunpoint by his female victim after he was accused of attempting to set up residency inside her vacant camper.

Marshall Scott, 33, was charged with breaking and entering of an unoccupied dwelling last Thursday.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp

Obituaries

Jenell Roberts Cooper
Jenell Roberts Cooper passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Martha Coker Green Houses in... READ MORE
Roosevelt "Bo Sack" Stewart
Wilva Yvonne Beets Tucker
Opal Hilderbrand
Allen Keith Johnson
Roosevelt "Bo Sack" Stewart