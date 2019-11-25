Black Friday sale to offer 75 percent off of newsstand price for subscription

The Yazoo Herald’s annual Black Friday sale returns to provide readers with a tremendous subscription deal.

On Friday, Nov. 29, readers can call or stop by The Herald office for a subscription for a whole year for $26. That is half off the normal $52 price.

The offer is available Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This offer is only good during the sale hours and is only available to subscribers who live in Yazoo County.

Jason Patterson, publisher of The Yazoo Herald said the Black Friday sale has become one of the newspaper's most successful promotions since it was started several years ago.

"A lot of people take advantage of this discount, and it's hard to keep up with the traffic at times," he said. "If you're trying to call and the lines are busy, please keep trying. A lot of people purchased additional subscriptions as Christmas presents last year. You can lock in the subscription during the sale, and we can start it after Christmas."

Call 746-4911 or visit our office at 1035 Grand Avenue