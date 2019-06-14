Benton man dies from gunshot wound

By JASON PATTERSON,
Fri, 06/14/2019 - 11:48am

A 43-year-old Yazoo County man died Thursday night after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp

Sports

Bringing the Heat

Joseph Beidleman launches a fastball as The Yazoo Herald team captured the Minor League title... READ MORE

Yazoo Sluggers win Central MS title
Smiling at the Plate
Former NFL player brings program to Yazoo
Coghlan competes in All Star Game
Solid Swing

Obituaries

Helen Tullos Jones

Helen Tullos Jones, 73, passed away Saturday, June 8 at her home in Yazoo City. Funeral... READ MORE

Mable Hennis Strickland
Becky Hendrix Jones
Dr. Jimmy Glynn Walker
Erma Juanita Lehman Smith
John Bishop Copeland Jr.