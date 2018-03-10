79-year-old Yazoo City man murdered

A 79-year-old Yazoo City has been found murdered at his home on East Seventh Street.

King Ball died from multiple gunshot wounds. A neighbor reported finding his body at 323 East Seventh Street Wednesday morning.

Investigators were still on the scene this afternoon, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said that the State Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to assist in the investigation.

More details will be available in the next edition of The Yazoo Herald.