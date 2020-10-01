Miss Baber to marry McPhail on February 1

Daniel and Janet Baber of Tyler, TX, announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Rene' Baber, to John David McPhail, son of David and Pam McPhail of Yazoo City.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Jim and Carole Baber, and James and Patricia Leonard.

The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of John and Jauquine McPhail, and Recil and Betty Elledge.

Rachel is a graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in Nursing. She is currently employed as a nurse at UT Health in Tyler, TX.

John David attended Manchester Academy and Lindale High School, before going on to the University of Texas at Tyler, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. While in school, he was also named to the Order of the Lamp, and was a David D. Morgan Extra Mile National Scholar.

John David is now working as a neurologic critical care nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler,Texas.

The couple will be married on February 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, TX. Pastor John Johnson of Tyler Presbyterian will officiate the ceremony.

A reception will also be held after the ceremony at 4 p.m. Picker's Pavilion in Lindale, TX.