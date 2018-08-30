Kathy Hood, 63, of Yazoo City passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at Merit Central Medical Center in Jackson.

She was a retired bookkeeper with Davis Auto Electric and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Lonzo Hood; sisters, Billie Sue Purvis (Danny Ray) , Betty Shivers , Shirley (Randall) Mathis all of Yazoo City, and Cindy (Kirk) Warren of Chattanooga, TN, brothers; Bill (Pat) Henson of Richland, MS and Richard Henson of Millington, TN, and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her Sister-In-Law Marie Henson.

Services will be Thursday; August 30 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with visitation starting at 3 p.m. until the 5 p.m. memorial service.

Rev. Caleb Clark will officiate.