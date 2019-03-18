Gary Randolph Page Sr., 81 of Pearl passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

He had been employed in the mailroom for the State of Mississippi and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his daughter; Melissa Dickinson of Fairfield, Maine; son, Gary Page Jr. of Skowhegan, Maine; 6 grandchildren; longtime companion, Carol Gerth of Pearl; brothers, Frankie Page, James G. Page and Henry Page all of Yazoo City; sisters, Genevieve Creel of Bentonia, Linda Page of Lexington, Texas, Ellen Lowery of Bentonia and Tina Gallagher; half-sisters, Hazel Wertherby and Mickey Frazier. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews to whom he mentored and loved.

Visitation will be graveside at Central Holmes Cemetery Tuesday, March 19 from 1:15 until the 2 p.m. graveside service.