Charles O. Nelson, 85, of Yazoo City, passed away Friday October 25, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center Yazoo.

Mr. Nelson was an assistant manager at Kaye's Food Mart and had been employed in the grocery business for many years with Sunflower Food Store and McDade's Market in Yazoo City prior to joining Kaye’s. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Vivian Nelson; daughters, Penny Martin of Yazoo City and Judy Nelson of Brandon; granddaughters, Lindsey Becham of Madison, Rachel Hurtt and Emily Hurtt, both of Brandon, and five great- grandchildren.

Mr. Nelson was preceded in death by his father, Cordell Nelson; brothers, David Nelson, Paul Nelson, and Jimmy Nelson; a sister, Alice Nelson; and a grandson-in-law, Brad Becham.

Graveside services will be held Sunday October 27 a 2 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. Caleb Clark officiating. The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home with the arrangements.

There is no visitation scheduled as per the instructions of Mr. Nelson.