Thomas Campbell Guion Jr. passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 in his beloved state of Texas.

Known affectionately as "Bubba" by family and friends, he was born Dec. 17, 1930 in Yazoo County, Miss. He served in the United States Air Force from 1953 until 1957 and relocated to Galveston County, Texas after to raise a family and pursue a career in banking. He retired in the 1990s to spend more time with family.

Ever a history buff, one of Tom's favorite hobbies was historical research. He loved to share his findings with friends through colorful stories. Being an active member of The Country Church in Marion, Texas was also an important part of his life.

Tom is preceded in death by his wife Carlyne Warnock Guion, parents Thomas Campbell Guion and Minnie Grace Hall Guion and also stepmother Jewell Nolan Guion, his sister Grace Lee. He is survived by his sons David Guion and Greg Guion; granddaughter Carly Walker, great-grandson Beau Walker, sisters Vicky Pekich (Barry) and Angie Pace (Lanny) and brothers John Guion (Nancy) and Bill Guion.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, the family received visitors at The Country Church, Marion, Texas from 9:30 a.m. in the Worship Center. A service followed at 10:30 a.m. at The Country Church in the Worship Center with a reception afterward in The Country Church Fellowship Hall.

A burial will take place at the Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The Natchez Trace Funeral Home will be coordinating. They may be found at NatchezTraceFuneralHome.com or by calling 601-898-8565.

Memorials may be made to The Country Church (PO Box 421, Marion, Texas 78124) or Wesley Chapel (20 Hebron Church Rd, Bentonia, Miss. 39040)