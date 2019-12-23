Rev. Skipper Maxwell

Britton Hoover "Skipper" Maxwell Jr. passed away December 21, 2019, at the age of 81. Skipper was born September 27, 1938, to Mignonne and BH Maxwell Sr. He grew up in Pickens, Ms and played basketball at Holmes Junior College before graduating from Mississippi State University in 1961. Skipper was a farmer for the first part of his life before answering his true calling to be a Methodist preacher. He preached at many different churches during his career where he also shared his ministry through his beautiful singing voice that will be missed by many. He loved cheering on his MSU Bulldogs and spending time with his family. Skipper is survived by his wife of 50 years, Terry Maxwell. He is also survived by his brother, John Maxwell; sisters, Tish Knapp and Jen Macy as well as his son Britt Maxwell; daughter, Jennifer Maxwell; son, Jeffrey Maxwell (Ginny); and grandchildren, Page Hays, Maxwell Hays, Lauren Marie Maxwell, Joey Murray, and Nathan Murray. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mignonne Maxwell and father, BH Maxwell Sr. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 from 9:30 am until the 10:30 am chapel service. Burial will be in Quiet Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to The Salvation Army. A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.