Wilva Yvonne Beets Tucker, age 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday October 26, 2019.

Wilva was preceded in death by her father and mother, William Henry Beets and Johnsie Katharine Whitfield Beets. Also her loving husband Harold ‘Bud’ Tucker; followed by two brothers, Odell beets and Sonny Beets; and a sister, Linda Beets Landy.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Thornton; husband David Thornton, of Flora; and brother, Charles Beets of Clearwater, Florida; sisters, sisters Geneva Burton and Melba Hopson both of Bentonia; grandson Harold ‘’Hal’’ Thornton; and four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Thornton, Kaylee Walden, Brody Thornton and Bentley Thornton; and a host of nieces and nephews.