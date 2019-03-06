Willie Mae Edmonds, 82, of Benton, died at her son's residence in Yazoo County on Saturday June 1, 2019.

She was a Cook with Clancy's Restaurant and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Charlie Edmonds (Margaret) of Yazoo City; granddaughters, Patty Pugh of Yazoo City and Amanda Manseill of Greenville, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lenora Jenkins of Homestead, Ohio.

Willie Mae was preceded in death by grandson, Charlie Lamar Edmonds. Jr.; granddaughter, Pamela Renee Edmonds; daughters, Alma Jan Edmonds and, Sharon Ann Edmonds; husband, Lamar Edmonds; and two brothers and two sisters.

Memorial services will be held at Castle Chapel Methodist – Protestant Church. Wednesday, June 5 at 11 a.m. Burial will be follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. Rev. Steven “Bubba” Carter will officiate